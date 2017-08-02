Release of investigation findings into Pacific Media contract

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 14:12

The Ministry of Social Development says the investigation into the contractual arrangement in place with Pacific Media Network, relating to the delivery of the Pasefika Proud anti-violence initiative, has highlighted a range of issues that it will need to learn from.

"As we said when we released papers relating to this contract in March, the oversight of the contract with Pacific Media Network was not managed to our usual standards," MSD Chief Executive Brendan Boyle said.

"In March we said we would look at the lessons to be learnt and this report completes that work."

"It has confirmed a range of shortcomings including contracts not clearly defining outcomes, the contractor’s lack of experience in delivering some of the outcomes sought, back dating of contracts outside guidelines, and a lack of staff experience in managing a contract of this nature."

"Based on the findings of the investigation, MSD is taking a number of actions to ensure that our contracting processes are robust and that staff are aware of the expected practice. We are also reviewing the systems and policies underpinning our escalation processes to ensure that risks and issues are being escalated to the appropriate level."

"The Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki (MVCOT) has commissioned an end to end assurance review of the current contracting processes including the operating effectiveness of current contracts. This is in their role as lead contractor for both MSD and MVCOT community investment contracts."

"As well, MVCOT is currently implementing a new market assessment tool that will inform assessments of market capacity and capability prior to decisions on new contracts being made."

"It is important that we also recognise, despite the shortfalls, that the Pasefika Proud campaign met many of the objectives that it set out to achieve, and got an anti-violence message out into the Pacific community," Mr Boyle concluded.