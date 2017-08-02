Strengthening young people's voice in our education system

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 14:23

A Ministerial youth advisory group will be set up to enable young people to have their say and have more influence on the education system and issues that affect them, Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"Our schools are all about and for our young people, so it’s really important to me that we have a way for them to share their views," says Minister Kaye.

"This is about ensuring that young people are at the heart of decisions made about education in New Zealand.

"I want them to be able to share their experiences of our education system, as well as ideas about any improvements we can make."

The advisory group will be made up of ten young people. Another group of young people will have the opportunity to be part of an online youth forum which will discuss and test insights gathered from the advisory group, to ensure diverse viewpoints are gathered on selected education topics.

"I encourage all students aged between 14 and 18 years who are keen to represent their peers to register their interest," says Ms Kaye.

"I will approve the final members of the advisory group from a shortlist provided to me by the Ministry of Education."

The first meeting will be held in February 2018.

"It’s totally up to the students what they want to discuss when the advisory group meets, but as a starter I imagine topics could include things like student wellbeing, the education priorities that matter most to young people, and the role of digital technology in learning and assessment," says Ms Kaye.

"The students’ insights will be shared with the Ministry of Education’s leadership team, relevant business groups and other education agencies.

"I’m really looking forward to hearing directly from young people about their experiences of education.

"I expect them to bring a fresh perspective and insights about our education system, and the most important issues they’re facing."

Online registrations of interest will open on Monday 14 August 2017 on the Ministry of Education website: www.education.govt.nz