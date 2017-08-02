Mitchell to Sydney for annual defence ministers' meeting

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 15:04

Defence Minister Mark Mitchell will travel to Sydney tomorrow to meet Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne for the annual Australia New Zealand Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

The Ministers will discuss progress across a range of shared interests, including efforts in support of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, Mr Mitchell says.

"I am looking forward to meeting Minister Payne and sharing views on a number of important issues for us as Defence allies. Australia is New Zealand’s closest partner, and defence and security co-operation is an important benefit of our relationship.

"We will also discuss the shared concerns of our Pacific Island neighbours for maritime security, regional resilience during disasters and events, and our commitment to peace and stability globally."