NDYA: Select Committee report on assisted suicide

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 15:55

Today’s release of the Health Select Committees’ report on their inquiry into ending one’s own life- an inquiry concerning the acceptability of assisted suicide law change in NZ- has been welcomed by Not Dead Yet Aotearoa-NDYA.

"Clearly assisted suicide legislation is of great importance to disabled people. So it is good to see that the select committee heard clearly that such laws particularly concerned us because of perceptions about our lives being of lesser value. Far too many aspects of living for disabled people are seen as reasons to die, and society’s attitudes neither counter this nor protect from it" says NDYA convener Wendi Wicks.

"The contents of this report, coming as it does after extensive input from over 21,000 people both here and overseas, represent a thoroughly considered addition to this issue. This is a contentious area, but we can hope the 80% opposition rate in submissions will send a signal about where many New Zealanders’ thoughts are on this issue, and how disabled people remain hugely concerned."

Not Dead Yet members will digest and analyse the detail of the report with close interest.