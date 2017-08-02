Labour backs renters' call for warm and healthy homes

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 16:19

80 per cent of renters wish their home was warmer and drier, and that’s what Labour will deliver, says Labour’s Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"The HRV State of the Home Survey shows just a third of rentals are insulated, 40 per cent are cold, and 60 per cent are mouldy. More than a third of families say they have to use less heating to keep their winter power bill down.

"Cold, damp, mouldy housing makes people sick and contributes to 1,600 deaths a year. We can and must do better.

"Labour’s Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill will ensure all rentals are warm, dry, and healthy to live in. This is life-saving legislation, and Labour welcomes the support of all parties in Parliament, except National and ACT, in passing it into law.

"Renters deserve a decent place to live, and landlords should be required to meet basic health standards like any other business selling a product.

"Renters can look forward to healthier homes with Labour," says Phil Twyford.