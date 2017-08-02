'Fraud is a crime - no matter how you try to justify it'

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 16:50

Co Leader of the Green Party Metiria Turei’s admission to having committed fraud over a 5-year period has left the public of New Zealand wondering is there a law for politicians and a different law for the rest of us?

Her admission to this crime, had she not been a list MP would have seen her up in court facing charges of fraud.

Accountability must play a part in this situation, she is a list MP and as such her reputation should be beyond reproach but this is, by her own admission sadly not the case. Despite making the offer to pay back everything she has stolen from the tax payer this does not excuse her crime. Currently she is paid by the tax payer so how is she going to pay back all the money she fraudulently stole from the same tax payer who currently pays her wages?

The question we must ask ourselves is do we, the voting public of New Zealand want openly dishonest people running this country? I believe the answer to this question is obvious - NO we do not.

The honourable thing for Metiria Turei to do is to step down from the position of Co-Leader of the Green Party and leave parliament. They say there is honour among thieves let us see how honourable Metiria Turei really is.

Come September 23rd hopefully the voting public will cast their votes wisely on who they want to govern this country for the next 3 years.