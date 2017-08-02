The Opportunities Party offers policy help to Labour

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 17:04

As the Labour Party takes a moment to gather itself after the events of the past couple of days, The Opportunities Party Leader Gareth Morgan has extended a helping hand to the new Labour Leader.

"Labour now has a chance to offer a truly "fresh approach" to voters, not by just changing leaders but more importantly by adopting policies which will truly address the structural problems causing the real damage in New Zealand", says TOP’s Leader Dr Gareth Morgan, "If over the next two days Labour wants to adopt policies like the UBI, Fair Tax Reform, Clear Water Action or any other part of our fully costed and progressive policy platform it would be great."

"We don’t have copyright on good ideas to reduce inequality and solve the housing crisis but Labour doesn’t have time to do the sort of policy analysis and research we have before the election campaign starts."

"This is a genuine offer," says Dr Morgan "We’ll make our research and experts available to Labour if they want to use them to improve their policy platform. Our objective is purely to have better policies on offer to the voting public, frankly I don’t care who implements them".

Meantime Dr Morgan is travelling through Bay of Plenty and the East Coast today and will hold a rally with TOP candidate Lesley Immink in Gisborne tomorrow night.