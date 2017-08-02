Volunteer sector supported by record investment

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 17:10

Record funding to the voluntary sector is supporting it to make an even bigger difference says Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Alfred Ngaro.

"Volunteering New Zealand, regional volunteer centres and community groups working on projects to support volunteering have all benefited from this Government’s recognition of how volunteering benefits New Zealand," says Mr Ngaro.

"Volunteers contribute about $3.5 billion in labour every year, which is why I was so pleased that we were able to recognise that contribution in Budget 2017 by doubling the funding available under the Support for Volunteering fund from $500,000 to just over $1 million.

"We’ve been able to incorporate this boost into this year’s applications for the fund."

Successful applicants for the fund include:

Volunteering New Zealand has received $175,000 to promote and support volunteering in New Zealand. For its work with volunteer centres and voluntary sector organisations.

The seventeen regional Volunteer centres have received a share of $747,000 to recruit and train volunteers, promote good practice in volunteer management, and provide training and networking for community organisations.

Eleven community groups have received a share of $80,000 to run projects supporting volunteering. This includes projects focused on building capability and capacity in volunteers and projects specifically focused on Pacific, Maori and ethnic volunteer support.

"Volunteering makes a huge difference in communities right across New Zealand, which is why this Government is committed to supporting them."

Further details on the organisations which received funding can be found at www.communitymatters.govt.nz