Closures undermine police presence in 21 communities - NZ First

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 17:18

The 21 communities where police stations manned by volunteers have been shut down must be given an assurance by Minister of Police Paula Bennett that they will reopen, says New Zealand First Deputy Leader and Police Spokesperson Ron Mark

"The claim is 21 front counter stations around the country have been shut due to safety concerns and a review.

"That review could easily be part of a process to shut the stations down permanently.

"The public have a right to know.

"They will gain no confidence from police statements saying they were looking at online reporting and centralised calling.

"Certainly staff safety is important, but turning small town volunteer stations into fortresses seems completely over the top.

"The fact is these stations are an important police presence.

"The minister announced at the start of the year she wanted 95 per cent of the population living in a 25km radius of a 24/7 police presence.

"These closures make achieving this goal an impossibility," says Mr Mark.