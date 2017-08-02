Cost of congestion is highway robbery

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 18:12

According to a report released today by the NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), Auckland congestion is costing the local economy twice as much as previously thought.

The cost of congestion is estimated to be between 1.5 and 2 per cent of Auckland’s GDP, or $1.4 and $1.9 billion.

"This proves that we need bold and decisive actions to tackle our congestion problem," says ACT Auckland Central candidate, Brooke van Velden.

"AA calculates that if the average occupancy of the cars on Auckland roads went from 1.4 people to 1.6 people, with 21st century solutions, such as Uber and ride-shares, it would seem like it was always school holidays on the road.

"Right now, ride-sharing services are over-regulated; criminal checks and driving records for a small fee should be all someone needs to register as a ride-sharer to encourage people to use their time and vehicles to ease congestion.

"With 5 MPs holding the balance of power, we’ll be able to push the Government towards these 21st century solutions."