Chairs appointed to Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 10:25

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today appointed Chairs to the boards of Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB.

John Wood has been appointed Chair of Canterbury DHB, with Sir Mark Solomon continuing in his role as deputy Chair.

"Dr Wood has significant governance experience, a proven track record of drawing multiple agencies together to deliver key work programmes, as well as a strong local commitment to Canterbury," says Dr Coleman.

"I would like to acknowledge Sir Mark for stepping up to the temporary Chair role following the resignation of the previous Chair, and thank him for his service.

"I’m confident Dr Wood and Sir Mark have the right mix of skills between them to make this a successful leadership team.

"Canterbury DHB has received an extra $399 million over the last nine years, including an extra $73 million this year, taking its budget to $1.5 billion.

"The Government recognises that the DHB has required extra support since the earthquakes, and we’ve provided an additional $106 million above the DHB’s bulk funding allocation, including a $20 million mental health package.

"Work continues in Canterbury to deliver the largest ever hospital redevelopment project in New Zealand’s history.

"The close to $1 billion redevelopment includes the $215 million new hospital facilities at Burwood (opened August 2016), a new $72 million Outpatients facility and the new $463 million Acute Services Building."

Ron Luxton has been appointed Chair of South Canterbury DHB, with Paul Annear appointed as deputy Chair.

"I would like to acknowledge the continued service of Mr Luxton and Mr Annear," says Dr Coleman.

"Both bring a great range of skills to the board, including a wealth of governance experiences as well as experience working in the health sector."