Haywards Interchange officially open

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 11:50

Transport Minister Simon Bridges today cut the ribbon to mark the operational completion of the $43 million State Highway 2/58 Haywards Interchange project.

Traffic has been on the new grade-separated interchange since April 2017, but work has continued on the project to complete the access ramps and park and ride carpark. While some minor work remains to apply the finishing touches to the project, today’s ribbon cutting marks the operational completion for all modes of transport.

Mr Bridges says the elevated interchange is already delivering benefits to motorists by smoothing traffic flow and reducing the risks of accidents.

"It’s exciting to declare this interchange project open not just to traffic, but to cyclists and rail commuters as well," Mr Bridges says.

"The new park and ride facilities and footbridge to Manor Park railway station will allow commuters to take the next leg of their journey by train, while the dedicated bus stop and unique separated cycleways along State Highway 2 will support even more transport options."

"The interchange is improving economic productivity by streamlining journeys and making it easier and more efficient for local businesses and commuters to get around," Mr Bridges says.

In addition to the range of transport choices supported by the upgraded interchange, improving safety is a key benefit of the project.

"Between 2009 and 2013, this intersection was the site of 119 crashes. The new grade-separated roundabout allows a smoother alignment for motorists joining State Highway 2 from State Highway 58 and will significantly improve the safety of this intersection," Mr Bridges says.

"Along with other safety improvements currently underway on State Highway 58, this project is helping to deliver safer, more reliable journeys throughout the Hutt Valley.

"The Government is committed to New Zealand’s transport infrastructure. This project is just one of many around New Zealand that will further enhance the resilience and safety of the transport system," Mr Bridges says.