Tradies on the job at new transitional housing complex

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 12:12

Auckland’s newest transitional housing complex is under construction in Manurewa to help up to 216 vulnerable families and people a year in need of warm, dry secure housing, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has announced.

"The Government is working at pace to build new accommodation to help families in need of temporary accommodation while they are supported to get back on their feet," says Ms Adams.

"This new $10 million complex on Browns Road will help up to 216 families every year, with 54 studio units. It will be a similar modern design to emergency housing homes recently opened in Puhinui Road and Great South Road.

"This comes at the same time the 44 house Luke Street transitional facility in Otahuhu has been completed and is fully operational.

"These developments are a welcome boost toward meeting the demand for transitional housing in our biggest city. We have 535 transitional housing places across Auckland and we are on track to have 915 places in the city by the end of 2017."

The homes will be managed by an on-site emergency housing provider. The provider will look after the tenancies and provide range of support tailored to meet the needs of the people living there.

In Manurewa six two-storeyed blocks each comprising 9 studio units with ensuites and kitchenettes will accommodate individuals, couples, and small families. In each block there will also be a communal living area, and kitchen and laundry facilities that all residents can share.

It’s expected that families would stay in the homes for an average of 12 or more weeks, while the provider helps them to secure longer term accommodation. They’ll continue to receive support for a further three months once they move into more permanent housing, such as social housing.

A provider has not yet been confirmed for the site, but will soon be appointed.

These new transitional housing places are expected to be finished later this year.