ACT mourns passing of Sir John Graham

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 12:40

"Sir John was a great New Zealander," says MP for Epsom David Seymour.

"Sir John was rightly recognised for his achievements in both the fields of education and sport in 2011 when he was knighted. He was a passionate educationalist and committed his life to improving the education sector.

"He was an outstanding principal of Auckland Grammar and Chancellor of the University of Auckland.

"He was also a champion of sport and sport administration - a former All Black captain, president of the NZRU and Black Caps Manager.

"As his local MP I extend my condolences to Sir John’s family, particularly Lady Shiela."