The Treasury University Challenge returns for 2017

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 16:13

The Treasury is pleased to announce that they will once again be holding the University Challenge in 2017. Open to any student enrolled in a New Zealand University, the challenge provides entrants an insight into the range of work performed at the Treasury while allowing them to test their analytical skills on real-life policy issues.

For the first time submissions to the challenge are not limited to a 2000 word essay. This year students may also submit their entry as an A3 document, a video or any other form of media. Entrants are asked to attempt one of a set of questions provided on the Treasury’s website that cover a range of topics and disciplines.

Finalists to the challenge will be given the opportunity to present their submission to staff at the Treasury offices while being given an inside look at how the organisation runs on a day to day basis. The winner of the University Challenge will be awarded $2,000 towards their university fees. 2nd and 3rd places will receive $1000 and $500 grants respectively, with $100 going to each of the two remaining finalists. Submissions to the challenge close on 1 October 2017.

For more information check out www.treasury.govt.nz/abouttreasury/universitychallenge