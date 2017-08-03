'Greenraiser- Whangarei branch to hold fundraiser

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 22:13

The WhangÄrei Branch of the Green Party of Aotearoa will be holding a special fundraising event on Friday 11 August with MC Guy Williams, an art + experience auction, goodies from all over town, a bespoke menu by the hottest new restaurant in town, No.8, and amazing tunes from Kara Britton. Cost for the evening is $88 per ticket.

Proceeds from the night will help build Ash Holwell's Green Party Campaign for next month’s General Election - a campaign that has been acknowledged as one of the most exciting in the whole country. This is your opportunity to be part of it, of the green wave as it sweeps WhangÄrei.

‘’So many people from all walks of life, from small businesses to established artists, shops, manufacturers and service providers have all given so generously. I welcome you to join us, experience the newest restaurant in town, and enter the thrill of an auction for a great cause," says Green candidate, Ash Holwell.

Tickets for Greenraiser are available from Hannah White on:

021 08278140 or hannahwhitewhangarei@gmail.com