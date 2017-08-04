An abuse of the Office of the Speaker - Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 10:16

The Speaker’s refusals to deny that a ‘secret deal’ between him and the disgraced former Auditor General, Martin Matthews, not to publicly release Sir Maarten Wevers report, is an astonishing cover-up and an abuse of the Office of the Speaker, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

"The Auditor General is one of the most important roles in our constitutional framework," says Jordan Williams, the Union’s Executive Director. "If ever there was a time for information to be made available to ensure public confidence it is right now."

"Mr Carter’s actions in apparently being a party to the cover-up brings the Office of Speaker into disrepute. Again, this Speaker comes down on the side of secrecy over transparency, the establishment over the people, and secret deals over the public’s right to know."

"Bizarrely, the Speaker claims that being a ‘draft’ report somehow means it shouldn’t be made public. What a pathetic smokescreen. No other Government agency would get away with that, and could be easily remedied by also releasing Mr Matthews’ response to the report."

"If Parliament was subject to the Official Information Act - something Mr Carter’s predecessors have called for - this shameful burial of a politically embarrassing report wouldn’t be possible. Mr Carter’s actions confirm that day can’t come soon enough."