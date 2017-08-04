Sumner-Lyttelton corridor safety project complete

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 10:09

The transfer of 17 properties from the Crown to Christchurch City Council marks the completion of a vital safety project along the Sumner-Lyttleton Corridor, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

"The corridor is currently the only way to access Sumner - a community of about 4000 people - so bunds and rockfall drapes have been installed to protect the route and road users," Ms Wagner says.

"For many years, ballasted shipping containers have lined the corridor and while they’ve been effective, the bunds are a more attractive long-term solution."

Seventeen properties along the corridor, acquired by the Crown as part of the residential red zone recovery, have now been transferred to Council ownership.

"The transfer marks another milestone in the repair and regeneration of the Port Hills area," Ms Wagner says.

LINZ, the agency that manages residential red zone properties on behalf of the Crown, arranged the transfer. The Council took ownership late last month, and will be responsible for future use and maintenance of the land.