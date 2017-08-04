Jacinda Ardern must rule Metiria Turei out of Cabinet - ACT

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 10:49

If Metiria Turei refuses to resign as an MP, Jacinda Ardern needs to rule her out of Cabinet, says ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

"Jacinda Ardern must publicly rule Metiria Turei out of Cabinet, and out of any position in a Labour-led Government.

"If she lets Metiria off the hook, she’ll send the signal that the Greens and New Zealand First can treat her like a pushover. Imagine what Winston Peters would try to get away with - he’d have a field day.

"It’s not just that Metiria broke the law, or even that she used her fraud to score political points - it’s that in coming clean, she misled the public. The more information emerges, the less credibility Metiria has as a potential Cabinet member.

"She’s let down every honest beneficiary and voter by suggesting it’s normal to lie to WINZ and the electoral commission. If Metiria Turei wants to continue her political career, I’d suggest restarting the McGillicuddy Serious Party.

"James Shaw has some thinking to do too. If I was him, I’d be clearing my diary for a difficult conversation with Metiria."