Labour’s vision for Auckland more than reheated roads

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 11:32

Labour is more ambitious for Auckland than the reheated set of transport projects proposed by National, says Labour’s Auckland Issues spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"After nine wasted years, it’s time to push ahead with transport investment that will get Auckland moving and reduce the $2 billion a year lost to congestion.

"National’s only offered up a set of reheated announcements that are already scheduled for the first decade of the Auckland Transport Alignment Project, and no answer on how they will fill the funding gap. There is no vision from National.

"Let’s be more ambitious than this. We need a game-changer to fix Auckland’s congestion woes. Auckland needs to be a world-class city with a world-class transport network to support its growing population and economy.

"Labour will announce its plan for a 21st century Auckland transport system on Sunday," says Phil Twyford.