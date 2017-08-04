$190k Youth Enterprise Opportunities for Young People fund open

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 11:38

Applications have opened for the first round of funding under the Youth Enterprise Opportunities for Young People fund, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This fund is about directly supporting young people who have a new or innovative enterprise idea to develop and execute their project," says Ms Kaye.

"Innovation is incredibly important to the future of New Zealand and our economy, so it’s important we encourage and support our next generation of entrepreneurs.

"We all know that Kiwis have a can do attitude and we punch way above our weight on the world stage.

"I want to help inspire more young people who’ve come up with exciting ideas to set their sights high and take the next step towards turning their ideas into reality.

"The funding announced today can provide a range of support, from opportunities to access mentors who can offer guidance and expertise, to support towards intellectual property development and the design and development of products.

"In my role as Youth Minister I’ve met a number of young New Zealanders who’ve built successful companies, some with a global impact. The successful recipients of the funding I’ve announced today could well be the next to follow in their footsteps, and launch themselves onto the world stage as successful entrepreneurs.

"The Youth Enterprise Opportunities for Young People fund is one of several funds supported by the $6 million investment over four years under Budget 2017, aimed at funding more youth enterprise initiatives.

"As well as supporting young people directly with their ideas, this $6 million investment will also support organisations working with young people to help them develop entrepreneurial skills, and partnerships with business, philanthropic and iwi partners aimed at generating enterprise opportunities for young people."

More information about the Youth Enterprise Opportunities for Young People fund is available here.