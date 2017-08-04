Speaker repeatedly offends over decision on Auditor-General - NZ First

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 13:19

The Speaker repeatedly offends by publicly misrepresenting New Zealand First’s views on the future of the Auditor-General.

"The Speaker David Carter claimed there was a unanimous decision by the Officers of Parliament Committee against releasing the report into Martin Matthews as Auditor-General, in light of his conduct over the Joanne Harrison fraud, says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters

"That is not the case.

"Deputy Leader Ron Mark supported the decision at first, due to extenuating circumstances that the Speaker advised of, however, when he had a chance to consult his colleagues he told the committee he wanted to change the vote.

"The Speaker said he would acknowledge that, but the committee had already voted.

"The Speaker did not acknowledge it in public statements.

"On May 24 the Speaker also misrepresented New Zealand First. He stood before the media, with deputy speaker Trevor Mallard standing by his side, and claimed the decision on the inquiry into Mr Matthews’s suitability was unanimous.

"That was not so.

"We made it clear at the Officers of Parliament Committee that we wanted to discuss the appointment of the inquiry head and the terms of reference as a party and with the party’s leader.

"It was a rushed meeting and was ramrodded through by Beehive interests.

"From the start New Zealand First asked for Martin Matthews to step down while a full independent inquiry happened.

"On Radio New Zealand today the Speaker seemed more concerned about Mr Matthews getting another job than he was about transparency on behalf of the New Zealand public and the fate of whistle-blowers who lost their jobs.

"There’s one law for National’s mates and their high placed public officials and another for ordinary Kiwis. It has to stop," say Mr Peters.