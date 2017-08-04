Refusal to resign as MP is a disgrace - Seymour

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 13:27

"Today Metiria Turei refused to resign as an MP, instead just saying she won’t pursue a Ministerial position," says Leader David Seymour.

"What a cop out. She needs to resign as MP. She’s defrauded the taxpayer, used that fact to score political points, lied to the electoral commission, and misled voters about it.

"By trying to take a compromise position, it’s as though she says she’s only a little bit sorry.

"By staying at number 1 on the Party List, she’s practically guaranteed to re-enter Parliament, spending another three years living off the taxpayer’s purse. That’s a disgraceful failure to show true remorse. It reflects appallingly not just on her, but the Greens, and any party willing to work with them.

"Jacinda Ardern has a chance to prove herself as a new leader. She should make Metiria Turei’s resignation a condition of the Greens’ participation in a Labour-led government."