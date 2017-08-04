Jacinda Ardern fails first test of leadership - Seymour

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 15:02

"Today Jacinda Ardern failed her first test of leadership," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"She could have made Metiria Turei’s resignation a requirement for Labour to work with the Greens.

"Instead, she accepted a cop-out: Metiria will stay out of Cabinet, but continue as an MP, participating in a Labour-led government.

"By taking this compromise, Jacinda is the first person in New Zealand history to run for Prime Minister saying ‘a little bit of fraud is okay’.

"She’s refused to truly penalise Metiria for defrauding and deceiving the public. Being made to give up a position she never had is not a penalty.

"Labour and the Greens call for resignations every second week. National MP Aaron Gilmore was hounded out of Parliament just for being a dickhead.

"More recently, there was Todd Barclay’s resignation. Is what he did really any worse than Metiria Turei’s fraud and lies?

"Clearly, the Left has a lower standard for behaviour."