Extra boost for Bay of Plenty farmers

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 15:50

Flood-hit farmers in the Bay of Plenty region will have a further opportunity to apply for a grant to help with clean up and recovery, say Social Development Minister Anne Tolley and Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy.

The $100,000 Primary Industries Flood Recovery Fund is part of a package of additional support totalling $295,000 for farms and orchards who suffered damage following the floods.

"The Government is committed to ensuring communities in the Bay of Plenty have the support they need to recover from the April floods," says Mrs Tolley.

"The first Bay of Plenty Primary Industries Flood Recovery Fund was on a first-come first-served basis and all grants were allocated after just a couple of weeks. Farmers who missed out on the first round of funding can now apply for grants of $2000, $5000, or $10,000.

"This support is in addition to the $1 million funding provided to enable Enhanced Taskforce Green teams to clear debris from towns, rural properties, and parks and reserves."

"The Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust and agencies on the ground have been taking stock as clean up continues. They have told me there are still a number of affected primary producers who could really use a grant to help them with re-establishment of pastures and crops, and the clean-up of silt and debris," says Mr Guy.

"I’m also further bolstering the Rural Support Trust who have been working tirelessly with local agri-business and agencies to assist in recovery. Funding will also help the rural recovery coordinator continue, and helping farm relief workers to be continue to be available through the Trust.

"Priorities for rural recovery in the region include ongoing psychosocial support, restoration of farm productivity, and building resilience to future events, particularly on flood-prone land.

"Looking to the future is fundamental and the funding also covers extension services to farmers.

"I appreciate the work of the Whakatane District Council who have provided support to administer both rounds of the grants on behalf of the region."

Applications for this further round of grants can be made via the Whakatane District Council until 29 September, and will be assessed on need.