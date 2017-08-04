New Zealand continues to do very well - Goldsmith

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 16:15

Two months from an election the main opposition party has slumped so far that it’s lost its leader; the media is in a frenzy over the new arrangements.

It doesn’t alter our basic message, which is to say that New Zealand continues to do very well. Official figures released this week showed unemployment falling to its lowest level since 2008, at 4.8 per cent and trending downwards. We see the jobs creation boom continuing, with the economy creating 180,000 new jobs in the past two years. We see confidence and investment levels high. We see the Government’s books well managed and back into surplus, giving us options about where to invest, as we have on a massive scale to upgrade Auckland’s transport infrastructure, which was previously neglected. We also see a robust and diversified economy able to take a recent slump in dairy prices in its stride and keep growing exports throughout.

None of this should be taken for granted, nor should we underestimate the contribution made to it by competent and stable government these past nine years.

In the past few weeks we’ve seen the likely nature of the alternative - political chaos and dysfunction. The co-leader of the Greens, a lawmaker, advocating that laws should be broken and defiantly revelling in her own breaking of those laws.

Over the next few weeks opposition parties will promise the world; our task will be to demonstrate to New Zealanders the real progress we are making as a country - most clearly and simply expressed by decisions of thousands of Kiwis every year to stay or to return to their home, when a decade ago they were leaving in droves.

More promises and offerings will be lavished on young people, but I firmly believe the most precious gift any young New Zealander can have is the prospect of a good job. That’s what we’re delivering right now and what we can continue to deliver if given the chance.

Innovation in tertiary education

Last week I released the Government’s response to a Productivity Commission report on New Models of Tertiary Education.

Education is one of life’s greatest gifts. Over recent years National has consistently increased our investment to ensure that more Kiwis can extend their learning further, to gain skills for their careers and to gather knowledge about themselves, our society and the world in which we live.

The tertiary sector is now a big part of the economy, not just preparing workers and citizens, but also in driving innovation and providing research and intellectual leadership in so many fields. The sector is also a major export earner, sustaining the livelihoods of thousands of New Zealand families.

National’s priority is to ensure that the sector remains responsive to the needs of students, in all their variety, and the community where the demand for skills is a fever pitch; that it is innovative and effective, and that it builds on its high international reputation.

Fittingly, this week we announced the first micro-credentials to be recognised by NZQA. Micro-credentials, also known as badges and Nanodegrees, allow for specific skills or components of learning to be recognised. Micro-credentials are not units of learning toward a full qualification, but are a recognition of specific skills, experience and knowledge. New Zealand's first micro-credential - a self-driving car engineering programme delivered online by Udacity, is now available. It’s a good example of the innovation that we need to see in this sector.

Over the past couple of weeks I’ve been out and about getting hands-on with research projects at either end of the science spectrum. First was Kauri Flats School’s Curious Minds projects, where they’ve been doing everything from raising flounder to growing a bio chair. I also opened Otago University’s new Translational Physiology Centre in Wellington, and tried out their acclimatisation facilities.

In Epsom

Election debate season has begun, with a large turnout for the first debate in Parnell during the recess. In the next few weeks I’ll be appearing in debates in Remuera, Mt Eden and Epsom. There’ll be plenty of opportunity to talk about the issues that matter. Meantime, we’ve been getting a good reception on the streets over the past few weekends. The Deputy Prime Minister visited the electorate last week and was a great hit with the locals.

Sir John Graham

Like many in Epsom and throughout the country, I was very sad to hear of the passing on Sir John Graham, former headmaster of Auckland Grammar, All Black captain and huge community figure. He was headmaster when I was at the school in the 1980s and a great influence on my generation, demanding and insisting on courtesy and effort in everything we did, and encouraging us all to strive for excellence. He will be sadly missed.

