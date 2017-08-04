'Landcorp challenged to go open book on Jericho Station purchase'

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 16:23

Landcorp should stop the flimflam and lay all the facts of the Jericho Station sale before those who own it - taxpayers," says the New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Taxpayer-owned land near Te Anau is being sold by this National-led government to Chinese interests for $8.7m.

"It’s as simple and as stark as that. But if the Chinese tender was accepted by Landcorp months ago, why did the Overseas Investment Office confirm at the end of July that there’s no application from the Chinese buyer?

"What’s happening is abhorrent political manipulation by National and its minions and it stinks. They are trying to bat this issue off the political radar until after the election when they arrogantly believe they’ll be back.

"With Landcorp trying to quash this story, one reporter at a time, we warn them that there is a day of reckoning coming. Post-election, New Zealand First will commission an inquiry into all state-owned asset sales.

"We do not accept its carefully crafted words that avoid obvious questions such as, ‘has the $8.5m cash offer from a Kiwi buyer ever gone before Landcorp’s Board?’

"Landcorp is hiding behind fat taxpayer funded salaries when taxpayers deserve to know what else is being sold to foreigners.

"A Kiwi buyer in the hand will always be worth two foreign purchasers in the bush," says Mr Peters said.

