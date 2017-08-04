Vesting agreement signed for the NZ Maori Arts and Craft Institute

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell along with the Whakarewarewa Joint Trust have signed a vesting agreement that will ultimately transfer ownership of the New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute from the Crown, to Iwi.
Mr Flavell says it’s an important step to strengthen the Crown’s relationship with WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi and NgÄti Whakaue in this historical establishment.
"This is a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the Crown and WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi and NgÄti Whakaue.
"The iwi have been instrumental in the operation and success of Te Puia and the New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute, supporting the retention and development of ahurea and toi MÄori, as well as providing training in whakairo and raranga," Mr Flavell says.
The New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute is the only institute of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand.
It is going through an exciting period of growth, and recently began $22 million of developments which are currently under way.
Mr Flavell says the vesting agreement also ensures the pan-iwi cultural functions provided by the MÄori Arts and Craft Institute in training the next generation of carvers, weavers and sculptors will continue.
"The MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute has a reputation for providing some of MÄoridom’s best Master Carvers, Weavers and Sculptors.
"The Vesting Agreement helps to ensure the protection of this legacy for future generations," Mr Flavell says.
The signing of the agreement commits the Crown to introducing legislation to vest the MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute in the Te Puia NZMACI Limited Partnership.
The beneficiaries of the Partnership are WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi o Whakarewarewa, three hapÅ« of NgÄti Whakaue (NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti TaeotÅ« and NgÄti Te Kahu o NgÄti Whakue HapÅ«) as well as the beneficiaries of the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.