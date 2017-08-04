Vesting agreement signed for the NZ Maori Arts and Craft Institute

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 16:25

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell along with the Whakarewarewa Joint Trust have signed a vesting agreement that will ultimately transfer ownership of the New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute from the Crown, to Iwi.

Mr Flavell says it’s an important step to strengthen the Crown’s relationship with WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi and NgÄti Whakaue in this historical establishment.

"The iwi have been instrumental in the operation and success of Te Puia and the New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute, supporting the retention and development of ahurea and toi MÄori, as well as providing training in whakairo and raranga," Mr Flavell says.

The New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute is the only institute of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand.

It is going through an exciting period of growth, and recently began $22 million of developments which are currently under way.

Mr Flavell says the vesting agreement also ensures the pan-iwi cultural functions provided by the MÄori Arts and Craft Institute in training the next generation of carvers, weavers and sculptors will continue.

"The MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute has a reputation for providing some of MÄoridom’s best Master Carvers, Weavers and Sculptors.

"The Vesting Agreement helps to ensure the protection of this legacy for future generations," Mr Flavell says.

The signing of the agreement commits the Crown to introducing legislation to vest the MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute in the Te Puia NZMACI Limited Partnership.

The beneficiaries of the Partnership are WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi o Whakarewarewa, three hapÅ« of NgÄti Whakaue (NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti TaeotÅ« and NgÄti Te Kahu o NgÄti Whakue HapÅ«) as well as the beneficiaries of the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust.