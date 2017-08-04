Pacific provider steps up to take on housing - Ngaro

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 16:59

Having a Pacific organisation providing housing will make a huge difference to families in need says Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister for Social Housing Alfred Ngaro.

Penina Health Trust is the first Pacific Community and Transitional Housing provider and today opens its first property- a 21 unit transitional housing complex in South Auckland which will support 84 families every year.

"Transitional housing is one of the most innovative programmes of this Government’s Social Housing reform programme and we’re seeing it make a huge difference right across the country," says Mr Ngaro.

"The transitional housing model not only ensures that people have access to warm, safe and dry accommodation but also provides tailored support.

"Whether it’s budgeting advice, cooking lessons or cultural support, the pastoral support people receive when staying in transitional housing allows them to not only find alternative housing, but also sustain it. Tenants also receive an additional three months of that tailored support once they’ve moved on to somewhere more permanent.

"With Penina Health Trust, an experienced mental health and community support provider, coming on board to run this new facility we’re introducing even more diversity and ensuring that we can support even more New Zealanders.

"Pacific people represent about 13 per cent of the housing register and a quarter of social housing tenants, so it’s really important that we also have Pacific representation amongst providers.

"Encouraging Pacific groups to become involved in social housing has been a key priority for me so I’m thrilled to see Penina Health Trust open this facility and even more pleased that their ambitions should see us opening even more housing places in the future.

"Right across the country we’re seeing what a huge difference this Government’s investment in transitional housing is making for kiwis so it’s fantastic that we’ll be able to help even more families with this partnership."