On The Nation this weekend

It's been a tumultuous week on the left of politics - starting with Andrew Little's resignation as Labour leader and ending with more fallout from Metiria Turei's benefit fraud admissions as she ruled herself out of a ministerial role.

Lisa Owen asks Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and her deputy Kelvin Davis how they intend to turn Labour's fortunes around.

Then deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett on our gun laws and whether the recent shooting in Whangarei will lead to tightening them up. And do our Police need more resources to get their jobs done?

Mike Wesley-Smith takes a look at what it takes to get young voters to the ballot box, and we're joined by our panel - Toby Manhire from Spinoff, SenateSHJ strategic communications consultant Marg Joiner from and the former President of the Labour Party Mike Williams.

