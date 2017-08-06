Labour to make Aucklanders pay for congestion solutions if elected

Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 12:39

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says she will make Aucklanders contribute to her party’s plans to boost transport options in our biggest city.

Speaking on TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme this morning, Ms Ardern told Jessica Mutch the party had come up with some immediate steps to help fix Auckland’s congestion problems, including a regional fuel tax.

"This is a message to the rest of New Zealand as well. Aucklanders know that we have to contribute to the problem that we have whilst building a partnership with central government and council to fix these problems," she said.

"One of the things that we want to do, for instance, is create a rapid bus transit link from Puhinui Station and Manukau Station that will then take passengers directly to the airport.

"We are serious about changing the way we move around our city."

Ms Ardern reiterated Labour’s plan to abolish charter schools if elected.

Deputy leader Kelvin Davis, also speaking on Q+A, ruled out a deal with Te Tai Tokerau opponent Hone Harawira and he would continue his plan to contest his Te Tai Tokerau seat even though Mr Davis was this week promoted to number two on Labour’s list.

"Let me be clear. No deals. No deals with Hone," he said.

"I have never taken the seat for granted. Every day I walk through those halls at Parliament, I just think, ‘You know, I’m here to do a job.’"

