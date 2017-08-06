Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 15:48

Q + A

Episode 22

JACINDA ARDERN AND KELVIN DAVIS

Interviewed by Jessica Mutch

JESSICA Welcome to Labour’s new deputy leader, Kelvin Davis. Thank you for being with us.

KELVIN Kia ora. Good morning.

JESSICA Before the break, we were just talking about working with Winston Peters. A lot has been put on your relationship with him and Shane Jones. What’s that relationship like?

KELVIN The relationship with Winston and Shane Jones-

JESSICA And you.

KELVIN Look, as we know, I’m a relation of theirs. You know, we’re all from up North, but they’re New Zealand First. We’re focused on Labour. And let me tell you this, Jess - everything’s changed. The vibe’s changed; the momentum’s changed; the energy’s changed; the election’s changed you know. We’ve got Jacinda here, and we all know about the Jacinda effect, and then we look over-

JESSICA What is the Jacinda effect? Tell me about it.

KELVIN Well, I will. Look, the Jacinda effect - pure optimism. When we look over the other side of the house-

JESSICA How long will that last for, though?

JACINDA How long will I be optimistic?

JESSICA No, how long will the effect last for?

KELVIN Let me tell you this. We look over at the other side there, and we see a prime minister with a personality of a rock. We’ve got the Jacinda effect.

JESSICA That’s a bit harsh.

KELVIN And then we’ve got Paula Bennett, who’s mastered the Lyn of Tawa effect. We’ve got Jonathan Coleman, the doctor of death. We’ve got Steven Joyce, who’s as authentic as a $4 Rolex. We’ve got Gerry Brownlee, who’s got the energy of a small hill. We’ve got Simon Bridges, the only person under 80 who still buys Brylcreem. And Judith Collins. Look, her stare caused that ice shelf in Antarctica to crack off and float away.

JESSICA On behalf of the National Party, I think that’s a little bit unfair. But tell me about this Jacinda effect-

JACINDA And we’ve got Kelvin Davis the free speaker. That is very, very clear.

JESSICA Tell me about the Jacinda effect, and how long will that last?

KELVIN It’s going to last- How long are you going to be prime minister, Jacinda? When do you want to retire? Look, Jacinda is- look, the thing I love about Jacinda is what you see on TV is what you get. You know, there’s no airs and graces. You look at the National Party. Look, they’re as dry as dandruff and half as appealing. You know, there’s more life in an urupa. You know, they’re as genuine as a $3- $3 note.

JESSICA Is that why you’re not on the billboard - because of the Jacinda effect? Cos she was.

JACINDA He didn’t want to be graffitied.

JESSICA So why aren’t you on- Look, but seriously? Why aren’t you? Why aren’t you on the billboard? Cos aren’t you a good look for Labour?

KELVIN Winston hasn’t got Ron Mark holding his hand-

JESSICA But Jacinda was on the billboard when she was deputy, and you’re not.

KELVIN That was then. This is now. This is the new Labour campaign. So, you know, I’m just happy for Jacinda to be on the billboard.

JESSICA But why didn’t you want to be there?

KELVIN Paula Bennett isn’t on the- Paula Bennett isn’t on Bill English’s billboard. You know, Jacinda is the future, and we need to have Jacinda up there.

JESSICA Let’s talk about your seat, Te Tai Tokerau, going on to the list. Because of the Labour constitution, you have to be at number two-

KELVIN Let me be clear. No deals. No deals with Hone.

JESSICA But I’m just going to explain it for people that don’t know. Going on the seat means that you can’t campaign like you were in Te Tai Tokerau, saying’ that you have to vote for me in my electorate seat if you want me to be in parliament’. Hone’s saying, ‘Two for the price of one now.’ What do you say to that?

KELVIN Te Tai Tokerau need quantity, not quality. Look, he was a waste of space. I’ll put my record in the last three years up against anything he did in the previous nine years. Nothing was achieved, and, you know, he was actually disrespectful to the seat of Tai Tokerau by trying to sell it off to Kim Dotcom for $3.5 million. He took the seat for granted. I have never taken the seat for granted. Every day I walk through those halls at Parliament, I just think, ‘You know, I’m here to do a job.’ Let me tell you about Victor, who I met yesterday as I left the Northland rugby league final. He was walking out, and I said, ‘Hey, gidday. I’m Kelvin.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I know who you are.’ He was carrying his baby- his toddler in his arms. And he was a bit pissy-eyed, and he said, ‘Kelvin, I’m-‘ And he got a bit emotional. He goes, ‘I’m 32 years old. I’m a fully qualified builder. My baby here’s got a milk allergy, so his mother can’t work. I’ve saved $19,000, but I’m struggling.’ Now, right then and there, he didn’t want a politician; he wanted to know that I gave a damn. He wanted dignity, and he wanted hope. And as I was driving back down to Auckland, I was thinking to myself, ‘You know, this is why I’m in politics. What am I going to do for Victor?’ And I thought, ‘Actually, you know, this is what I’m going to do- this is what we’re going to do. We’re going to invest in health so that his baby’s allergy gets looked after-‘

JESSICA But you need to- before you can do all of that for those people, you need to be-

KELVIN I’m coming to that.

JESSICA …in Parliament. So let’s talk more about your relationship with Winston Peters. Do you think that you guys will be able to negotiate and have a working, functioning relationship with New Zealand First?

JACINDA Why wouldn’t we? Why wouldn’t we be able to?

JESSICA Because they’re tough to work with.

JACINDA But it’s been done before, and it’s been done by Labour before. But what we’ve been continually saying in this last week is, it does a real disservice to voters for us to continually have conversations about the make-up of parties-

JESSICA They need to know if you can work with them.

JACINDA And the answer is yes. And now the rest will be focussed on Labour.

JESSICA Maori seats - can Labour win all seven?

KELVIN You better believe it. Tamati Coffey is- I’d say he might even be ahead of Te Ururoa Flavell. A few weeks ago, he was one point behind, according to some polls. The Maori Party are really worried, and they’re struggling. I drove from Wellington to Whanganui the other day. I saw about 20 Adrian Rurawhe billboards, and I saw one billboard of the Maori Party with their candidate - whatever his name is- Look, Tamati Coffey in Waiariki is- He is- has got momentum; he’s got- You know, this is what I say - what’s happened in the last week is a game changer. Tamati had, I think, half a dozen volunteers sign up the day after Jacinda was announced leader. There’s real momentum. We are just so excited. All we’ve got to do is win an election.

JESSICA As simple as that. Easy, eh?

KELVIN Then we can help Victor, and then we can give him the- I was thinking, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s do this for Victor.’

JESSICA We’ve heard that phrase. Very interesting to be tested out this week, but thank you both very much for being here this morning. Really appreciate your time.

JACINDA Thank you. Thanks so much.