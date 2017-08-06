Greens welcome Labour's commitment to public transport

Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 14:10

The Green Party is welcoming Labour’s commitment to greener transport for Auckland after it today announced support for light rail lines to the airport and West Auckland.

Labour today said it would prioritise building light rail lines to the airport and West Auckland within a decade. In July the Green Party announced it would fast track rail to the airport by 2021 and is campaigning to have rail to the North Shore completed by 2030.

"It’s fantastic to have Labour join the Greens in committing to light rail to the airport. Only a Labour Green Government will deliver Auckland’s most urgently needed transport projects," said Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"It makes sense to build light rail out West. We should do it once, do it right and build rail.

"These new rail and rapid bus lines will be a game changer, giving Aucklanders the freedom to escape motorway gridlock and by pass traffic delays.

"The Green Party has committed to fast-tracking light rail to the airport by 2021 and to the North Shore by 2030," said Ms Genter.