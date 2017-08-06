No common sense in Auckland transport announcements - NZ First

Sunday, 6 August, 2017 - 15:34

Neither Labour nor National are hitting the mark for common sense and workable solutions to Auckland’s transport woes, says New Zealand First.

"We have examined Labour’s options and they’re not practical, and anything Simon Bridges says on transport is not worth listening to - the National Minister is just so discredited on transport matters," says Transport Spokesperson Denis O’Rourke.

"He’s allowing electrification to be replaced on the main trunk line with diesel - talk about going backwards. On Friday he was throwing cash like confetti at transport plans - not the actions of sound economic managers.

"New Zealand First will announce sensible solutions during the campaign to take Auckland transport forward and help end the problems caused by nine years of neglect by National and massive immigration overloading the city with over 40,000 people settling there every year."