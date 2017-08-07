E tu welcomes Labour's Auckland Airport rail link

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 10:20

E tu Aviation has welcomed the Labour Party's plan to prioritise public transport to and from Auckland Airport.

The Labour leader, Jacinda Ardern has announced Labour would fast track a light rail link from Auckland's CBD to the airport, as well as a new Bus Rapid Transit line.

Both projects are part of Labour's plan to boost Auckland's public transport network.

"Thousands of Aviation workers travel to the airport every day," says Marja Lubeck, the Head of E tu Aviation.

"Many face an extra half hour's unpaid journey from park and ride facilities to their workplaces all over the airport," she says.

It's not just about less traffic and a better visitor experience.

"Public transport to the airport will improve working conditions for everyone working at the Airport. Resting on a train or bus after long hours of shift work and overseas duties will be welcomed by our members."