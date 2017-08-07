ACT slams National on housing consent failure

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 11:05

The National Party's failure on housing has been shown up with shock news it is 4,000 houses behind even its own unambitious target for new homes in Auckland.

"National’s response, as it has been for the past nine years of the housing crisis it presides over, is to say that things are going to get better soon," says ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

"After almost a decade of gimmicks like its Housing Infrastructure Fund and Kiwisaver bribes, it’s clear nothing is going to change without ACT’s policies of scrapping the rural urban boundary and cutting red tape for home builders."

"Consent numbers have fallen below National’s low targets, from 13,300 to only 11,000, and well below the 14,000 per year needed to house Auckland’s population over the next two decades. Worse, the number of homes actually being built following consents has dropped to less than 7000 in the last year.

"Wellington bureaucrats might feel at home in paperwork and consent forms, but Aucklanders can’t live in them.

"For nine years National has underperformed on housing as the crisis grows in Auckland. With just a handful of MPs, ACT will have the power to force National to allow homebuilding on an epic scale."