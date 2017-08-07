Central Otago councils urged to get tourism funding bids in

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 11:24

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says she encourages the Central and Queenstown Lakes District Councils to sharpen their pencils and put forward proposals to gain funding from the Government’s new Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

"I encourage local councils, responsible for some of our busiest tourist hotspots, to get their proposals finalised so that they can apply for a share of the new $100 million that’s on offer over the next four years," Ms Dean says.

"We know how valuable tourism is to our economy but also recognise the pressure that tourism growth has placed on infrastructure - particularly in popular areas that have a low ratepayer base.

"In May the Central Otago District Council was co-funded $294,228 for a toilet upgrade at Lake Dunstan, new rubbish bins around Lake Dunstan, Cromwell, Alexandra, Clyde and Roxburgh, and new toilets at the Cromwell Mall, as part of the previous Mid-sized Facilities Fund, while the Queenstown Lakes District Council received $150,000 for new toilets at Makarora.

"I would like to think that there’s more support on offer for local communities, around the Waitaki electorate, struggling to cope with increased visitor numbers putting pressure on facilities.

"We live in beautiful part of the country and communities tell me that they want to keep it that way, that’s why this funding support is so important and why I have lobbied my colleagues to ensure the needs of communities around this region are met.

"The first round of this new funding will focus on supporting communities in most immediate need of assistance - those councils with low ratepayer bases who are facing pressure from increasing visitor numbers.

"Applications will be accepted from local councils and community groups, with council support, until September 4."

Visit: https://www.national.org.nz/applications_open_for_tourism_infrastructure_fund