Coleman denies issue with surgical mesh - NZ First

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 15:10

New Zealand First is calling for the Minister of Health’s urgent action on the surgical mesh scandal.

"Despite 800 accepted injury claims costing at least $12 million, Minister Coleman has repeatedly denied there is an issue with surgical mesh.

"He continues to claim that the parliamentary Health Select Committee recommendations are being implemented, despite no action to speak of," says New Zealand First Health Spokesperson Barbara Stewart.

"Sufferers are still urgently waiting for the implementation of a registry to track patients who have received mesh implants, yet the Minister has refused to install an independent commissioner to oversee the issue.

"New Zealanders will not tolerate a Minister of Health who sits idly by as more Kiwis suffer debilitating complications from surgical mesh procedures. It’s time for the Minister to take decisive action," says Mrs Stewart