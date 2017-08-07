Workers to speak out against Pay Equity and Equal Pay Bill

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 17:42

Tomorrow, the Government’s Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill will likely be read for the first time, and politicians and workers are coming together to speak out against it.

"This legislation is not about pay equity - it’s about trying to shut it down," says Erin Polaczuk, PSA national secretary.

"We’ve invited workers from traditionally female-dominated industries to meet with politicians so that both can air their concerns about the Bill, and we’ll hear some strong criticisms from both unions and political parties about the scope and impact of this regressive legislation."

Political speakers at the brief lunchtime event will include Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, Green Party MP Jan Logie, MÄori Party co-leader Marama Fox and NZ First MP Tracey Martin.

Union members who work in the care and support and education sectors from the PSA, NZEI and E tÅ« will also speak briefly on their issues with the Bill, and will be available to provide comment to media.

Erin Polaczuk (PSA) and Richard Wagstaff (CTU) will also be available for comment.

WHAT: Political rally for workers and politicians speak out against the Government’s Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill

WHEN: Tuesday 8th August, 12:00-12:30pm

WHERE: Beehive Theatrette, Parliament Buildings, Wellington