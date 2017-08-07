Jacinda Ardern out-classed by backbench Green MPs - ACT

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 20:03

ACT Leader David Seymour reacts to Kennedy Graham and David Clendon’s decision to quit rather than have Metiria Turei as Green co-Leader:

"Good on them. They must be distraught that Metiria Turei’s ego has overtaken a party that’s meant to support equality and fairness.

"In taking a clear stand on a major ethics issue, they’ve shone a light on Jacinda Ardern’s failure to stand up for honest beneficiaries. She has shown incredible weakness in not demanding Metiria Turei’s resignation. On this issue, two Green Party backbenchers have now shown more spine than our potential next Prime Minister.

"The pressure is now on James Shaw to protect the Greens’ last shred of credibility. If he keeps Metiria on as co-Leader, we must assume the party’s position is that it’s okay to commit fraud, and to pimp that fraud for political purposes. Here’s hoping they’re better than that."