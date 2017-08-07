James Shaw signs Greens' death warrant - ACT

|
"The weakness and immorality of the Green Party could not have been made clearer today," says ACT Leader David Seymour.
"If you steal from the taxpayer and mislead the public you’re rewarded. If you stand on principle and speak truth to power you’re brutally ostracized.
"James Shaw has just signed the Greens’ death warrant."
