Chch school reaps benefits of govt investment in school property

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 09:47

Associate Minister of Education Tim Macindoe today visited Wharenui School to celebrate the completion of their $2 million redevelopment and to announce that Budget 2017 will provide the school with an additional $1.5 million of funding for three new classrooms.

The $2 million redevelopment of Wharenui School has provided:

- eight refurbished teaching spaces

- an additional teaching space

- a refurbished administration block, toilet block and school hall.

"The government is committed to rebuilding greater Christchurch and its education network. The redevelopment of Wharenui School forms part of the $1.137 billion Christchurch School Rebuild programme, which is on track to be completed by 2022," says Mr Macindoe.

"Wharenui School has continued to grow throughout its rebuild process meaning it requires additional capacity to accommodate current and future growth. That is why this government is investing, through Budget 2017, an additional $1.5 million to build three new classrooms.

"The new classrooms will be an excellent addition to this newly refurbished school and will enable students to achieve to the best of their potential."

The Wharenui investment is part of a $456.5 million investment in education infrastructure and associated operating costs as part of this year’s Budget.

"This announcement builds on the $5.5 million previously announced for the Canterbury region as part of the first round of roll growth announcements, as well as the $278 million invested in the region through Budget 2016," says Mr Macindoe.

"This brings the government’s total investment in the region over the past two Budgets to around $285 million."

Further announcements about Budget 2017 school property investments will be made over the next few weeks.