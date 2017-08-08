Momentum on the Chch Schools Rebuild programme continues

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 10:38

Associate Minister of Education Tim Macindoe today turned the first sod to mark the beginning of construction projects at both Wigram Primary and Addington Schools, as part of the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme.

Mr Macindoe attended two individual sod turning ceremonies at the respective schools this morning.

The $6.8 million investment in Addington School will see:

- five new learning spaces being built to replace three older teaching blocks

- construction of a new library

- replacement of the conductive education unit (sized for 16 students)

- the refurbishment of the school hall and administration buildings

"These new facilities will assist the school in their continued focus on their pupils’ sense of belonging, progress and achievement. A notable feature of the project will be the brand new Conductive Education space which will help children with motor disorders to reach their full potential," says Mr Macindoe.

"Addington has developed a fine tradition in educational and cultural activities, and maintains a proud place in the community providing quality teaching and learning for its students."

As part of the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme, Sockburn School is relocating to Wigram in 2019 to align with population migration.

"The $9m new Wigram Primary School will have two learning hubs and a multipurpose space," says Mr Macindoe.

"Sockburn School currently has around 200 pupils. The new school will be built for 300, with provision to expand to cater for up to 500 children at a later date."

It is intended that all children enrolled at Sockburn School at the time of the move will continue at Wigram Primary School.

"The rebuild of Sockburn School in to Wigram Primary School will provide the school with modern, innovative learning environments which will help them with their focus on increasing collaboration and continued student achievement," says Mr Macindoe.

"I would like to acknowledge the Principal and staff of the current Sockburn School for working with the Ministry to design the new Wigram Primary School while also maintaining their focus on educational outcomes for their pupils."

The construction work at both schools, which gets into full swing shortly, is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

The $1.137b Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme is a huge undertaking with the rebuild and repair of 115 schools in greater Christchurch over ten years.

Mr Macindoe says that the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme has considerable momentum, with 85 of the 115 projects already underway or completed. All 115 projects are on schedule to be completed by 2022.