Green Party MP to receive mining petition

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 12:38

What: Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty will be receiving a 4687 strong petition calling on the Government to protect Coromandel conversation land from mining.

Where: Parliament Steps

When: Today at 1.30PM

Who: Coromandel Watchdog, Protect Karangahake and Green MP Catherine Delahunty. Representatives from all parties in Parliament have been invited.

Green MP Catherine Delahunty will be receiving a petition at Parliament today, calling for the protection of conservation land in the Coromandel from destructive mining.

The petition calls for the Government to extend the Crown Minerals Act to include the entire Coromandel Ecological District and ban further blasting, underground and open cast mining within 400 meters of any residence in the Coromandel/Hauraki region.

"The people of the Coromandel are standing up for this beautiful land which is too precious to mine", said Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty.

"Conservation land at Karangahake is under immediate threat from New Talisman Mining, and we need the Government to step up and protect it.

"The Coromandel Ecological Region contains a number of threatened species of flora and fauna, including the world’s most endangered amphibian, the Archey’s Frog.

"This campaign is supported by an additional 16,000 people who want to see an end to mining in the Coromandel - I hope the Government is listening", said Ms Delahunty.