Mayor acknowledges retiring Hamilton MPs

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 13:37

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King has paid tribute to two Hamilton-based MPs who bring their Parliamentary careers to a close today.

NZ First MP Barbara Stewart and Labour MP Sue Moroney, whose political careers have almost run in parallel, will give their valedictory speeches at Parliament today, having previously announced their respective retirements from politics.

Mrs Stewart is a List MP who has served four Parliamentary terms with NZ First and has a Parliamentary office in Hamilton. She has been NZ First’s Spokesperson on Health and Tourism, Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), and Associate Spokesperson on Senior Citizens. For most of her Parliamentary career she has also been a member of the Health Select Committee, and has been a NZ First Party Whip since 2011, essentially helping run the Party’s Caucus.

"Barbara has shown great compassion and understanding when working with constituents at her office in Hamilton," Mayor King says.

"She’s been a strong advocate on a range of issues affecting people in our community, particularly women’s health and mental health."

Mrs Moroney has also served four Parliamentary terms and has been Labour’s Spokesperson on a diverse range of portfolios, including ACC, Transport, Workplace Health and Safety, Industrial Relations, Aged Care, Women’s Affairs and Early Childhood Education, as well as also being a Party Whip. She has shown an unshakeable commitment to a number of local issues, including a commuter rail service between Hamilton and Auckland, and nationally has been a constant champion of paid parental leave for working parents.

"Mrs Moroney has been a tireless worker over her 12 years in Parliament and she has come into contact with thousands of people across our region," Mayor King says.

"Although she signalled her retirement from politics several months ago, Mrs Moroney has not rested on her laurels and has been diligent and outspoken in her work in our region."

On behalf of Hamilton City Council, Mayor King wished both MPs well for their future endeavours.