New political home for disillusioned Greens - DSC

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 14:37

The Democrats for Social Credit Party would be a familiar home for many of the Green Party members currently leaving their sinking ship.

We were New Zealand’s original green party, having published a comprehensive green paper on the environment forty-four years ago.

This document pulled together aspects that had been part of our policy for many years into a comprehensive environmental document.

The 28 page report titled You and Your Environment was first published in 1973. It addressed a wide range of issues including natural resource conservation, land use, genetic resources, pollution, waste disposal, nuclear testing, and economic growth.

The foreword to the report states "We have failed to realise that man depends totally on his environment; it supports us and nurtures us. We abuse it therefore at our own peril".

Following a questionnaire distributed by the New Zealand Ecology Action Committee in the run up to the 1972 general election, its secretary confirmed the superiority of Social Credit’s environmental policy.

In addition to being way out front with its environmental policy, Social Credit’s economic policy provided a means to put the report’s recommendations into action, without the need for tax increases.

Four decades later, no other political party has come up with such a powerful combination, all others seeing increased taxation as the only way to fund environmental initiatives.

The Democrats for Social Credit Party stands by ready to welcome disillusioned Greens into New Zealand’s only other truly green party.