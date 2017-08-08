Transport Summit will examine election promises

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 15:40

It’s just two weeks to go until the Election 2017 Transport Summit and the timing couldn’t be better, say Summit organisers.

The Summit, which is to be held in the Amokura Gallery at Te Papa on Tuesday 22 August, will look at the appropriate role of government in transport.

"With big-spending promises on road and rail infrastructure having been one of the major talking points of the 2017 election campaign so far there is no better time to examine the role of government in transport policy," says Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley.

"All major parties have promised billions of dollars’ worth of road and rail projects, predominantly in Auckland, which shows a commendable cross-party commitment to addressing the city’s infrastructure deficit."

"However, election campaigns are notorious for delivering bad ill-thought-out policy designed more for effect at the ballot box than practical application," says Shirley. "The Election 2017 Transport Summit is a unique chance to test each party’s policies and examine where their priorities stack up under the expert scrutiny of the broader transport sector."

"The fact is that multi-modal transport relies on road, rail, air and maritime working together. We are an island nation and issues relating to ports and availability of ships and air links are critical to keeping us working and fed," says Annabel Young, Executive Director of the New Zealand Shipping Federation.

Three one-hour sessions will examine the interrelated issues of resilience and vulnerability, technology and innovation, and sustainability in our transport system. Delegates will then get the opportunity to discuss and analyse what they have heard from the politicians in a final session to wrap up the day.

Tickets for the Election 2017 Transport Summit are $115 and available at www.transportsummit.org.nz.

The Summit is a collaboration of; the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, New Zealand Shipping Federation, Bus and Coach Association, Road Transport Forum New Zealand, Motor Trade Association, Ports Association, Taxi Federation, New Zealand Heavy Haulage Association, Automobile Association, Motor Industry Association, Imported Motor Vehicle Association, Local Government New Zealand and the Maritime Union of New Zealand.