Flattered by Labour's adoption of water policy - NZ First

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 17:07

The New Zealand First Party is bemused that the Labour Party plans to copy our policy on bottled water.

"It’s not easy to repeatedly be the subject of the adage ‘imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"We’ve had our royalties on bottled water export policy for well over a year.

"But now, as the election nears, Labour is trying to get in on the act and is talking about a ‘levy’ - just a new word for ‘royalty’.

"Under New Zealand First’s policy - any water bottled for export will pay a royalty, and 25% of the royalty would go back to the region where the water came from.

"New Zealand First says cut out the imitation and re-announcing another party’s policies," says Mr Peters.