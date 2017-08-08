Employment Court Judge appointed

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 17:10

Wellington barrister and solicitor Joanna Holden has been appointed an Employment Court Judge, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson announced today.

Ms Holden is currently team manager of a public law team at the Crown Law Office and works in the areas of employment law, health and safety law, public law and judicial review.

Prior to joining the Crown Law Office in 2004, she worked at Chapman Tripp specialising in employment law as well as working in general civil, commercial and public law areas. Earlier in her career Ms Holden worked at Kensington Swan in employment law and general civil litigation.

Judge Holden will be sworn in on 8 September 2017 in Wellington.