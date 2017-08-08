Hill country farming water quality research welcomed

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 18:22

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says funding to improve water quality on hill country sheep and beef farms across Otago and Southland will be welcomed by farmers.

"Government funding of $265,000 has been announced today, for a joint $530,000 project run by Beef + LambNZ, to improve water quality on four priority sheep and beef-dominated hill in Otago, Southland, Taranaki and the East Coast," Ms Dean says.

"Many high country farmers tell me that they want to do their best when it comes to water quality, but they are often hindered by a lack of information and advice.

"That’s why this project will be so important, with the development of farm environment plans and knowledge-sharing events set to provide farmers with tools and information.

"The installation of remote sensors in Otago and Southland to enable real-time monitoring and evaluation of on-farm mitigations will also provide important data.

"I am delighted to see this funding made available as the Government moves to improve the health of our waterways.

"The $265,000 in funding is part of $44 million, across 33 projects, announced by Government today to improve water quality in rivers and lakes across the country.

"The grants are the first tranche of funding from the $100m Freshwater Improvement Fund announced last year."